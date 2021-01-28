2021 January 28 09:22

Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading

Amendments for the second reading are to be submitted by 25 February 2020

The draft law on obligations of investors in seaports has been approved by the State Duma of the Russian Federation at the first reading, says press center of the State Duma. Amendments for the second reading are to be submitted by 25 February 2020. The new Federal Law is to address the risk of failure to perform obligations undertaken by private investors into seaport infrastructure facilities and to unify regulation of legal arrangements under investment projects in all seaports.



The document is available in Russian >>>>