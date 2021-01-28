2021 January 28 06:31

Hamburg Port Consulting implements IT integration for automated customs clearance for Cuxport

Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), the logistics consultancy providing management consulting and software solutions for ports, sea and inland terminals as well as intermodal rail, has implemented project and integration management for the provision of interfaces for terminal-side customs clearance for the German deep-water terminal Cuxport. Run jointly with compacer, an IoT strategy software provider, the aim of the project was to electronically link the customer and customs clearance system to the Cuxport IT system landscape and automate complex customs clearance processes related to trade with Great Britain.



The increasing digital networking of the global supply chain places high demands on the electronic communication capabilities of everyone involved. Cuxport, a modern multifunctional terminal with lock-free access to the North Sea and optimal hinterland connections, offers not only the effective handling of RoRo, containers, general or project cargo and automobile logistics, but also reliable and efficient handling of required freight documentation.



After the UK's exit from the European Single Market on 01.01.2021, all freight traffic to and from the UK – amounting to a significant proportion of the freight handled at Cuxport - will be subject to customs law. These new customs processes require specific data and knowledge. They are also labour-intensive and prone to error if carried out manually. Cuxport has therefore commissioned HPC to digitalise and automate the customs clearance processes for import and export traffic with the UK where possible.



HPC’s IT consulting specialists analysed all information flows relevant for customs. They then developed data network models that break down data silos and connect processes between external and internal data sources. Using edbic, compacer provided the technical data and process integration platform on which the data models were implemented.



"In order to be able to offer the same level of quality and reliable goods clearance for our customers in the post-Brexit era, the digitalisation of customs clearance plays a crucial role," says Hans-Peter Zint, Managing Director of Cuxport. "We are continually investing in improvements to our digital infrastructure, thereby optimising digital communication between shipowners, ships, terminals and authorities. Thanks to the IT business integration by HPC and compacer, we are pleased to be 'Brexit-ready' on schedule and be able to guarantee our customers effective cargo documentation."



HPC has successfully implemented several integration projects for ports and terminals with compacer, from project management to completion and go-live scenarios. Based on a comprehensive interface analysis and specification as well as a database for the storage of customs-relevant data, edbic enables efficient communication with the customs clearance and disposition system as well as the shipowners’ IT systems. edpem, compacer’s Process Event Monitoring Tool, also provides continuous monitoring, making processes visible and transparent.



With the introduction of an integration platform, Cuxport is creating the foundation for the efficient development and integration of future Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The extensive selection of ready-made connectors and the automated monitoring of interface processes offer advantages in the effective implementation and expansion of future interface-based communication with other IT systems.