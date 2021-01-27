2021 January 27 18:12

ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV

The first U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class, ABS said in its release.

The SOV will be engineered, constructed and operated by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) for long-term charter to service the planned Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind and Sunrise Wind offshore wind farms in the northeast United States.

“ABS’ unique understanding of the U.S. regulatory environment and our industry-leading offshore experience means we are uniquely well placed to support projects such as this. We are fully committed to supporting development of the U.S. offshore wind industry and proud to be part of this initiative, which will play a key role in delivering its exciting potential,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.



The 80-meter-long vessel, which will be capable of housing 70 passengers/wind turbine technicians, will operate on diesel electric power meeting EPA Tier 4 emission standards and will feature proprietary ECO Variable Frequency Drive to substantially reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

About Edison Chouest Offshore

Founded as Edison Chouest Boat Rental in 1960, ECO is recognized today as the most diverse and dynamic marine transportation solution provider in the world. ECO operates a growing fleet of almost 300 vessels, up to 525 feet in length, and serving an expanding global customer base. ECO is the largest provider of U.S. ‘Jones Act’ compliant offshore marine vessels, the largest provider of offshore marine service vessels to Central and South American markets, has the largest base of shipyards in the U.S., owns and manages world-class port terminal facilities and operates worldwide on all oceans, including the Arctic and Antarctic regions. Staying on the forefront of new technologies is an integral part of the ECO vision, as evidenced by recent advances in the areas of emissions reductions, subsea support services, integrated bridge systems, remote monitoring of vessel systems and global communications.

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.