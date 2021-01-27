  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 27 18:12

    ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV

    The first U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class, ABS said in its release.

    The SOV will be engineered, constructed and operated by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) for long-term charter to service the planned Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind and Sunrise Wind offshore wind farms in the northeast United States.

    “ABS’ unique understanding of the U.S. regulatory environment and our industry-leading offshore experience means we are uniquely well placed to support projects such as this. We are fully committed to supporting development of the U.S. offshore wind industry and proud to be part of this initiative, which will play a key role in delivering its exciting potential,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

    The 80-meter-long vessel, which will be capable of housing 70 passengers/wind turbine technicians, will operate on diesel electric power meeting EPA Tier 4 emission standards and will feature proprietary ECO Variable Frequency Drive to substantially reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

    About Edison Chouest Offshore

    Founded as Edison Chouest Boat Rental in 1960, ECO is recognized today as the most diverse and dynamic marine transportation solution provider in the world. ECO operates a growing fleet of almost 300 vessels, up to 525 feet in length, and serving an expanding global customer base. ECO is the largest provider of U.S. ‘Jones Act’ compliant offshore marine vessels, the largest provider of offshore marine service vessels to Central and South American markets, has the largest base of shipyards in the U.S., owns and manages world-class port terminal facilities and operates worldwide on all oceans, including the Arctic and Antarctic regions. Staying on the forefront of new technologies is an integral part of the ECO vision, as evidenced by recent advances in the areas of emissions reductions, subsea support services, integrated bridge systems, remote monitoring of vessel systems and global communications.

    About ABS

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

Другие новости по темам: ABS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore
17:38 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 10% more people in 2020
17:35 Kongsberg signs a Letter of Intent with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit
17:16 MAATS Tech wins contract for major new build CLV with VARD Group AS
16:45 The centrepiece of SMM DIGITAL is the multifaceted conference programme
16:26 Neptune Declaration signed by over 300 maritime industry and human rights leaders
15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials
12:27 Wärtsilä participates in EU-funded project to decarbonise long-distance shipping
11:32 USCG rescued 3 people off sinking crab fishing boat in Humboldt Bay
11:05 Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world
10:55 MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper
10:21 World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021
09:29 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25

2021 January 25

18:06 Valenciaport leads Spain in natural gas supply operations
17:56 Russian Fishery Company develops new markets
17:28 Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey
17:05 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
16:05 Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar
15:59 Port of Ventspils increased handling of wood products
15:04 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for deep-sea mining vessel to CMI
14:27 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
14:02 Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution
13:55 90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority launches smart bollard trial at ECT
12:13 Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020