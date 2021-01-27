  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 27 16:37

    Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020

    Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysian based MMC Group and Netherlands based APM Terminals registered a strong terminal growth after accomplishing record-breaking 9.8 million TEUS (Twenty Equivalent Units) total throughput in 2020 despite global economic uncertainties and health pandemic, the company said in its release.

    The record represents an increase of more than 8% growth at the back of 9.1 million TEUS recorded in 2019.

    Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, PTP Chairman remarks that in spite of global health crisis and economic uncertainties, PTP continues to further strengthen its position as one of the main transhipment hubs in the region and deliver the best value and services to its customers and all stakeholders.

    PTP registered a strong terminal growth after accomplishing recordbreaking 9.8 million TEUs total throughput in 2020 despite global economic uncertainties and health pandemic.

    Marco Neelsen, Chief Executive Officer explains that the trajectory growth derives at the back of the surge in extra transhipment calls volume receives by the port due to the increase demand in Asia and Europe as well as requests from customers to increase their throughput in PTP.

    “Despite some challenges during Q2 of FY2020, the 2nd Half of the year went very positive for PTP with an upsurge of volume due to the opening of countries’ borders and the reviving of the global trade economy for China, Transpacific and Europe regions.”

    “PTP’s readiness and proactive drive to handle these demands have definitely cushioned the downside scenario and impact of sluggish global trade saw earlier as a result of COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken by countries to halt the pandemic” he said.

    PTP recorded a string of record-breaking terminal performance throughout 2020 including accomplishing the latest all – time highest record for TEUS handling in a month with 967,783 TEUS as well as the highest moves in a single shift with a total of 12,411 moves (19,984 TEUS) last December.

Другие новости по темам: MMC Group, APM Terminals, Port of Tanjung Pelepas  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore
17:38 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 10% more people in 2020
17:35 Kongsberg signs a Letter of Intent with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit
17:16 MAATS Tech wins contract for major new build CLV with VARD Group AS
16:45 The centrepiece of SMM DIGITAL is the multifaceted conference programme
16:26 Neptune Declaration signed by over 300 maritime industry and human rights leaders
15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials
12:27 Wärtsilä participates in EU-funded project to decarbonise long-distance shipping
11:32 USCG rescued 3 people off sinking crab fishing boat in Humboldt Bay
11:05 Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world
10:55 MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper
10:21 World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021
09:29 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25

2021 January 25

18:06 Valenciaport leads Spain in natural gas supply operations
17:56 Russian Fishery Company develops new markets
17:28 Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey
17:05 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
16:05 Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar
15:59 Port of Ventspils increased handling of wood products
15:04 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for deep-sea mining vessel to CMI
14:27 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
14:02 Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution
13:55 90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority launches smart bollard trial at ECT
12:13 Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020