2021 January 27 16:37

Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysian based MMC Group and Netherlands based APM Terminals registered a strong terminal growth after accomplishing record-breaking 9.8 million TEUS (Twenty Equivalent Units) total throughput in 2020 despite global economic uncertainties and health pandemic, the company said in its release.

The record represents an increase of more than 8% growth at the back of 9.1 million TEUS recorded in 2019.

Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, PTP Chairman remarks that in spite of global health crisis and economic uncertainties, PTP continues to further strengthen its position as one of the main transhipment hubs in the region and deliver the best value and services to its customers and all stakeholders.



PTP registered a strong terminal growth after accomplishing recordbreaking 9.8 million TEUs total throughput in 2020 despite global economic uncertainties and health pandemic.

Marco Neelsen, Chief Executive Officer explains that the trajectory growth derives at the back of the surge in extra transhipment calls volume receives by the port due to the increase demand in Asia and Europe as well as requests from customers to increase their throughput in PTP.

“Despite some challenges during Q2 of FY2020, the 2nd Half of the year went very positive for PTP with an upsurge of volume due to the opening of countries’ borders and the reviving of the global trade economy for China, Transpacific and Europe regions.”

“PTP’s readiness and proactive drive to handle these demands have definitely cushioned the downside scenario and impact of sluggish global trade saw earlier as a result of COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken by countries to halt the pandemic” he said.

PTP recorded a string of record-breaking terminal performance throughout 2020 including accomplishing the latest all – time highest record for TEUS handling in a month with 967,783 TEUS as well as the highest moves in a single shift with a total of 12,411 moves (19,984 TEUS) last December.