2021 January 27 16:25

Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport

Icebreakers of FSUE "Rosmorport" have started piloting vessels to Vanino seaport. SEA CHAMPION and SEA DIAMOND bulk carriers became the first vessels piloted by the Moskva icebreaker in Vanino seaport, Rosmorport says in a press release.

It should be reminded that during winter season 2020-2021 icebreaker assistance for vessels in Vanino seaport for the first time will be provided by two linear icebreakers at once. At the first stage, the Moskva and the Novorossiysk icebreakers will provide icebreaker assistance, and then the Moskva icebreaker will be replaced by the Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker.

Besides, since the new year, the Truzhenik tug with a reinforced ice class has been operating in Vanino seaport. It became a part of FSUE "Rosmorport" fleet in 2020.

In addition to Vanino seaport, the enterprise fleet is already piloting vessels in the seaports at the Gulf of Finland, the seaports of Magadan, Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan, Olya, Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, near Eysk seaport, as well as in the water areas of the Volga-Caspian maritime shipping canal and Saimensky canal.

The Moskva Icebreaker is a diesel-electric icebreaker of project 21900 and the lead vessel in the series (the second icebreaker of the series is the Saint Petersburg). The Novorossiysk Icebreaker is the last vessel in the series (including icebreakers the Vladivostok and the Murmansk), built according to the modernized 21900М project. The vessel is equipped with a helipad, has a capacity of 18 MW and is able to navigate through ice up to 1.5 m thick.