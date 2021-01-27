2021 January 27 16:02

New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg

The Gothenburg Port Authority has been working for a long time to encourage ships calling at the port to connect to the shoreside power system when at berth instead of keeping their engines running. The shoreside power system is currently undergoing tests at yet another quay, which means that even more ships will be able to connect to shoreside power within a few weeks. There is the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 650 tonnes per year.



By connecting ships at berth to a shoreside power facility, carbon emissions can be cut substantially, and emissions of sulphur dioxide and nitric oxide can be reduced to a minimum. This solution also offers a quieter port environment and an improved working environment on board.

The busiest quay at the port – Quay 712 at the Ro-Ro Terminal – is currently undergoing final testing of its shoreside power facility. For shoreside power to work it is not enough to have a landside facility – the ship must also be equipped to use the system. The shipping company DFDS is investing heavily in adapting its ships to shoreside power and their vessel Flandria Seaways will be the first to connect to the new facility.



The next shoreside power project at the port was initiated last year. This time around it is the Energy Port that is being investigated with an eye to installing a future shoreside power facility. The project is unique as the Port of Gothenburg would in that case be the first port in the world to have shoreside power for tankers in a hazardous area.

Planning and implementation are scheduled to take place during 2021, with commissioning scheduled for 2022. The annual reduction in carbon emissions generated by ships connecting to a shoreside power supply is estimated at 2,100 tonnes. The port hopes to be able to spread the concept to other ports and lay the foundation for a standard for shoreside power within hazardous areas.



Shoreside power facilities are also available at the Stena Line quays, and at Quay 700 at the Gothenburg Ro-Ro Terminal.