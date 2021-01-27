2021 January 27 15:04

Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes has taken delivery of the three capesize vessels E.R. BAYONNE, E.R. BUENOS AIRES and E.R. BORNEO from entities affiliated with E.R. Capital Holding GmbH & Cie. KG, pursuant to the transaction previously disclosed on December 17,2020.

The Cash Consideration of the transaction was financed through proceeds of a new five-year term loan from a leading European financial institution. Following these deliveries, the Company has 99,239,716 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 119vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.4million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.