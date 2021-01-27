2021 January 27 14:00

RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia

The Government of the Russian Federation has come to an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Belarus on arranging interaction in the sphere of transportation and transshipment of Belorussian oil products intended for exports to the third countries via the sea ports of the Russian Federation.



The Decree dated 25 January 2021 (No 137-r) has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation is to hold negotiations with the Belorussian side and, when settled, sign the above mentioned agreement in the name of RF Government “allowing to change the draft document by introduction of amendments of nonessential nature”, says the document.

According to the Decree, the agreement is to be valid through 2023 and can be extended automatically.

In his interview with TV channel Balarus-1 on 20 December 2020, Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said that the Leningrad Region port could be efficiently used for handling of Belorussian goods.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko earlier suggested building a facility in the Leningrad Region for transit of Belorussian goods. Redirection of Belorussian goods to the ports of the Leningrad Region was discussed during the visit of Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko to Belarus.

The document is available in Russian >>>>



Related links:

Is there a need for a Belorussian port in the Leningrad Region?>>>>

Belorussian oil products: who needs them? >>>>