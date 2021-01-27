2021 January 27 13:27

24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020

In 2020, 24 vessel traffic systems (VTS) of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in the water areas of 35 seaports and on approaches to them. 591 operators of VTS and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) were on duty, Rosmorport says in a press release.

In 2020, 955.1 thousand vessels were under the VTS control, which is 4.4% less than in 2019. This is due to a decrease in shipping intensity in connection with the pandemic.

In order to ensure navigation safety, in addition to 24 VTS, 11 stations of NAVTEX (GMDSS subsystem), 42 А1 GMDSS offshore coastal stations, 18 А2 GMDSS offshore coastal stations, 7 control and correction stations (CCS) of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), GLONASS/GPS beacon range and 21 KKS-BS AIS control and correction stations are also used.

In 2021-2023, it is planned to carry out technical re-equipment of the GMDSS facilities in the seaports of the Gulf of Finland and in the southern part of Sakhalin Island, as well as in the seaports of Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Kaliningrad, Novorossiysk, Magadan, and Makhachkala. Within the framework of the Federal Project "Northern Sea Route", it is planned to create two NAVTEX coastal radio stations in the seaports of Dikson and Pevek, build an automated radar post of the Kola Bay VTS in the Bay of Ura (Murmansk Region) and VTS of the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.