2021 January 27 11:13

FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021

The company will elaborate on its plans at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” (Moscow, 10-11 March 2021)



In 2021, FSUE Hydrographic Company will continue dredging on the Sea Channel (Ship Fairway in the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea) and on the access canal to Utrenny terminal in sabetta port, Yury Mikhov, General Director of Hydrographic Company, told in his interview with PortNews TV.



Among the plans for the current year he mentioned further construction of the northern and southern ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal as well as beginning of Obsky LNG terminal construction in Sabetta port.



Besides, Hydrographic Company is looking forward to building the lead Arc7 class buoy tender that is to begin this year.



“Next year, two berths in Pevek port are to be handed over to our company. They are currently being reconstructed by FSUE Rosmorport”, added Yury Mikhov.



