2021 January 27 10:39

Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11

It is promising to establish floating infrastructure facilities in coastal areas and on IWW of the Arctic Zone



The agenda of the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” (Moscow, 10-11 March 2021) includes the report “Arctic infrastructure development through application of shipbuilding technologies” by Oleg Timofeyev University, Dean, Faculty of Shipbuilding and Ocean Engineering, St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University (earlier known as Korabelka). He will present the results of work conducted by a team including А. Aleksashin (USC), V. Volkov (Monolit CDB), M. Kovalev (Corall CDB), V.Lensky (Corall CDB).



The authors believe it is currently unreasonable to continue Russia’s Arctic Zone development with application of conventional building technologies due to drastically changing climate and extremely high investments required by such technologies. They see it promising to use the technologies accumulated by the shipbuilding industry for installation of floating infrastructure facilities in coastal areas of the Arctic Zone and on inland water ways in the region.



The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading maritime media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.



The Congress will combine the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies (March 10) and the 4th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works” (March 11).



General Sponsor of the Congress is Damen Shipyards Group.



