  • 2021 January 27 09:46

    Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

    Oil prices rose by 0.29-0.38%

    As of January 27 (07:57, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.29% higher to settle at $55.8 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for March delivery rose by 0.34% to $56.1 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.38% to $52.81 a barrel.

2021 January 27

13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore
17:38 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 10% more people in 2020
17:35 Kongsberg signs a Letter of Intent with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit
17:16 MAATS Tech wins contract for major new build CLV with VARD Group AS
16:45 The centrepiece of SMM DIGITAL is the multifaceted conference programme
16:26 Neptune Declaration signed by over 300 maritime industry and human rights leaders
15:40 The Grande Texas enters the Grimaldi fleet
15:13 Single report only needed to sail across Flanders and the Western Scheldt
14:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year
13:59 Port of Baku cargo throughput increased by 20 percent in 2020
13:36 Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport
12:50 Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials
12:27 Wärtsilä participates in EU-funded project to decarbonise long-distance shipping
11:32 USCG rescued 3 people off sinking crab fishing boat in Humboldt Bay
11:05 Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world
10:55 MOL's newbuilt LNG carrier "LNG Rosenrot" goes into service for Uniper
10:21 World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 26, 2021
09:29 Crude oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25

2021 January 25

18:06 Valenciaport leads Spain in natural gas supply operations
17:56 Russian Fishery Company develops new markets
17:28 Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey
17:05 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
16:05 Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar
15:59 Port of Ventspils increased handling of wood products
15:04 ABS awards industry’s first AIP for deep-sea mining vessel to CMI
14:27 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
14:02 Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution
13:55 90% of ships cleared by Baltic Customs in 2020 went through commission-free procedure
13:02 Port of Rotterdam Authority launches smart bollard trial at ECT
12:13 Chinese ports container throughput increases by 1.2% to 264.3 million TEU in 2020
11:38 Calls at ports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka in 2020 grew by 4.4%
11:04 Panama Canal signs MoUs with Panama Ports Company and PSA Panama International Terminal to optimize supply routes for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
10:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 25, 2021
10:12 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2020 climbed by 4.3% YoY
10:10 The LNG-powered CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE makes her first call at Le Havre
09:51 Rosmorport appoints Aleksandr Smirnov as Acting General Director
09:30 Crude oil prices start this week with a decrease
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 22

2021 January 24

16:37 Boluda Towage acquires Dutch Towage & Salvage Company Iskes
15:13 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for America's small shipyard grant program
14:39 Greensea receives US NAVY award to advance Standoff Command and Control
14:18 USCG assists 7 people after boat collision near Fort Pierce
13:42 Contract awards within Renewable Energy and Subsea
12:32 RightShip and INTERCARGO announce important new quality standard for dry bulk sector to be governed by new NGO