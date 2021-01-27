2021 January 27 09:46

Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.29-0.38%

As of January 27 (07:57, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.29% higher to settle at $55.8 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for March delivery rose by 0.34% to $56.1 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.38% to $52.81 a barrel.

