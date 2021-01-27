  The version for the print
  2021 January 27

    DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

    DFDS has entered into an agreement to acquire HSF Logistics Group, one of Europe’s leading cold chain logistics providers to meat producers and other food producers that operates temperature-controlled supply chains, the company said in its release.

    The Group operates four leading brands with HSF Logistics being a market leader in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. N&K Spedition and Skive Køletransport are leading brands in Denmark and Scandinavia, together constituting around half of the revenue of the Group. Eurofresh is a brand focused on the German market.

    The acquisition of HSF Logistics is a testament to DFDS executing on the Win23 strategy as the acquisition strengthens DFDS’ customer offering to a wide range of food producers and it opens the door for new growth opportunities and adds freight volumes to the ferry route network.

    While the acquisition is subject to EU regulatory approval which is expected within 3 months, the two companies will begin planning the integration already now while continuing their daily business operations. Once acquisition is closed, HSF logistics will be integrated into the Logistics Business Unit within DFDS.

    Conversations started in 2018 because main shareholders in HSF Logistics felt the time was right to secure the future of the company with a long-term owner, having similar values to HSF Logistics, but was due to Brexit and then COVID-19 paused. Late 2020 dialogue was reinitiated resulting in today’s agreement to establish the leading cold chain logistics offering in Northern Europe.

