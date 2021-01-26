2021 January 26 18:31

DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse

DFDS has been looking to expand its Swedish contract logistics business, offering warehousing and crewing services, and other logistics solutions. On Friday 22 January, it took a huge step forward when Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of DFDS’ Logistics Division, signed the contracts to secure a suitable plot of land in Borås and the construction of a 35,000 sq m warehouse, the company said in its release.

“This has great potential for further growing our business with existing industrial customers and attract new ones. Adding a warehouse of this size will enable us to offer additional warehousing services to cover all stages of a customer's end-to-end supply chain so they can focus on their core business and keep their customers happy,” he says.

“I am also particularly pleased that this will create new job opportunities in the Borås area. And in close collaboration with our newly established staffing and recruitment company, DFDS Professionals, we will hire people with the right expertise and experience so our customers can be certain that our services are always provided by colleagues with the required skills.”

The warehouse will have a 500m2 office space and 6.000m2 mezzanine for services such as packaging and wrapping. It will be built by property developer, CH Square, from whom DFDS will lease the warehouse for 10 years with an option to extend further after the lease period. The construction is expected to begin in early February and the warehouse is planned to stand ready at the end of 2021.