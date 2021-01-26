2021 January 26 17:38

Marine Recruiting Agency trained 10% more people in 2020

In 2020, the number of trainees certified by Marine Recruiting Agency LLC grew by 10%, year-on-year: the company’s Training Center trained 2,148 specialists for the stevedoring and road-building industries. Among them were 568 people trained through distance learning technologies, 63% more than in the previous year, MRA says in a press release.

Availability of an advanced platform for a remote training let MRA maintain the educational process and attract more learners during the pandemic period. According to Ivan Smirnov, General Director of Marine Recruiting Agency LLC, the company has a well-oiled system of distant education system. Therefore, there were no COVID-19 related problems to hinder the educational process. “The pandemic and the related restrictions have led to the increased number of remote courses: more and more people master professions including vocational ones through distance learning technologies”, emphasized Ivan Smirnov.

In 2020, the list of online courses was expanded with the following ones: Loader Operator, Conveyor Operator, Bunkerman, Operator of Scraper Reclaimer, Operator of Ship Loading Machine. There is a plan to develop an online course for Compressor Plant Operation and to update the following courses: Labour Safety and Safe Methods of Working at Height”.

In 2020, MRA had its first experience of advanced training in the form of a webinar. The course “State procurement under Federal Law 223-FL with respect of recent legislative amendments” provided the listeners with the required information on regulatory changes in procurement effective from this year.

All in all, in 2020, MRA trained 1,261 specialists under the programmes of basic professional education including 300 people trained as mooring men, 203 people as slingsmen, 190 people as loader drivers and 139 people as dock engineers.

Advanced professional education courses were selected by 887 specialists.

This year, Marine Recruiting Agency is going to update programmes on basic port and road building professions with introduction of 16 new upgrade training courses including teaching to work with modern IT systems and arrange remote office work.