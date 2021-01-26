2021 January 26 14:31

Krasnoye Sormovo to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard plans to invest over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization this year, General Director of the shipyard Mikhail Pershin told IAA PortNews .



“Our investment programme has been approved by USC, our managing company. It supports technological development of our facilities allowing to ensure record high construction rates. We have invested over RUB 200 million in upgrading and equipment modernization. We plan the same scope of investments for the year of 2021”, said Mikhail Pershin adding that the company active in implementing a lean production system.



“It is also a contribution into reduction of terms and costs”, he said.



Read a full interview >>>>