Rosmorport signs trilateral agreement with IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on using port infrastructure of Kavkaz seaport

On January 19, a meeting with representatives of the Turkish transport company IBC Güler was held at the FSUE "Rosmorport" Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Anna Fomenko, Director of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch, Igor Pavlov, Deputy Director of the Branch - Head of the Taman Department, Marina Bondarenko, Head of the Tariff Policy Department of the enterprise, Ibrahim Güler and Taner Tumer, the heads of the Turkish transport company IBC Güler and representatives of "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC.

The meeting was devoted to the issues of mutually beneficial cooperation and economic feasibility of mooring vessels operating on the line Zonguldak - Kavkaz seaport to berths No. 3, 4 of the Kavkaz seaport.

As a result of the meeting, a trilateral agreement was signed between FSUE "Rosmorport", IBC Güler and "Infoline" Marine Agency LLC on the use of the port infrastructure of the Kavkaz seaport for work with Turkish partners.