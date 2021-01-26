  The version for the print

    Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky intended for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line undergoes mooring trials

    Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky of Project CNF19M ordered by FSUE Rosmorport for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line is undergoing mooring trials, says press center of Rosmorport.

    The trials will include testing of the ship’s major systems and main power plant. Parallel to start-up and adjustment works, fitting out continues in accommodation and personnel quarters.

    The trials are to be completed in April 2021 according to the roadmap approved by USC and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    The 200-meter railroad ferry «General Chernyakhovsky» has an ice class of Arc4. Two dual-fuel main engines with a capacity of 6000 kW each use liquefied natural gas or low-sulfur diesel fuel as fuel.

    Using clean fuel will reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by 20-30%, nitrogen oxides by over 90%, sulfur oxides and carbon black by 100% compared to similar vessels operating on traditional heavy fuel.

    The Marshal Rokossovsky is to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line. The ship is intended for transportation of Russian standard trains (track gauge of 1,524 mm), and other ro-ro cargoes, including dangerous cargoes, up to 30 refrigerator containers.

    The Marshal Rokossovsky (hull No 191) is the lead ship in a series of two ferries of CNF19M design. It was laid down on 17 October 2018 and launched on 21 August 2020. As IAA PortNews has been informed, the delivery is scheduled for spring 2021. The second ferry named General Chernyakhovsky (hull No 192) was laid down on 23 April 2019. Construction of both ships implies cooperation of Nevsky Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard.

    The ships were ordered by FSUE Rosmorport for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line. The new ferry’s dual-fuel system can be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel fuel.

    Key characteristics of Project CNF19M:

    Class notation by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: КМ   Arc4 AUT1-ICS OMBO ECO GFS Ro-ro ship;

    Length overall, m                                                                                                                       199.90

    Length on SWL, m                                                                                                                     196.62

    Breadth overall (with fenders), m                                                                                               27.40

    Breadth, m                                                                                                                                 27.00

    Deadweight at SWL draught (about), t                                                                                       11057

    ME power, kW                                                                                                                            2 x 6000

    Full speed, knots                                                                                                                        16.5

    Crew/passengers                                                                                                                       24/12

    Endurance: by fuel and oil stores, days                                                                                       10


