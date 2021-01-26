2021 January 26 11:05

Contecon Guayaquil handles first carbon-neutral container shipment in the world

Contecon Guayaquil (CGSA) at the Port of Guayaquil in Ecuador recently handled the world’s first carbon neutral-certified container shipment, employing a logistics process involving environment-friendly supply chain players, from the exporter to the port and distributor, ICTSI said in its release.



The milestone operation was achieved through the participation and cooperation of TropicalFruit Export SA, CGSA, and Societe International d’Importation (SIIM)–all carbon neutral-certified and known for their strong adherence to sustainable development and environmental care principles, as well as strict compliance to clean technologies and neutralization of their respective carbon footprints.



The shipment of Ecuadorian bananas came from TropicalFruit, an Ecuadorian company dedicated to exporting high quality tropical fruits using high quality standards with emphasis on environmental preservation, social responsibility, health, and safety. The company has been certified as carbon neutral since 2015.



CGSA loaded the container to Antwerpen-bound vessel MSC Geneva. CGSA, the first port operator in the Americas to obtain ISO 14064 carbon neutral certification from TUV Rheinland, strictly applied the principles of environmental stewardship and use of clean technology to protect its surrounding areas. CGSA’s certification and compensation process was performed locally by Sambito S.A.



Finally, the bananas were distributed and marketed under the SIIM brand Selvatica. SIIM, a French wholesale distributor of fruits and vegetables, is also involved in developing sustainable agriculture since 2014 through its foundation, and is an advocate of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.



The milestone demonstrates how exporters can certify their supply chain processes to achieve greater competitiveness in the most exacting markets and at the same time be in compliance with global regulations to successfully meet consumer demand for products from sustainable processes.



About CGSA

In March 2007, ICTSI was awarded by the port authority of Guayaquil, Autoridad Portuario de Guayaquil (APG), a 20-year operating concession for the Container and Multipurpose Terminals in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Later in May, a contract was formally signed between APG and Contecon Guayaquil SA, ICTSI’s local operating unit. The terminal handles containerized, general and bulk cargo.



About ICTSI

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. As an independent business with no shipping, logistics or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with any stakeholder in the port community. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects spans developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. ICTSI has received global acclaim for its public-private partnerships with governments divesting of their port assets to the private sector.