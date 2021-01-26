2021 January 26 10:21

World’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform built to ABS Class

The world’s first 100,000-ton deepwater semi-submersible production and storage platform, which is built to ABS Class, has been launched in the latest offshore Classification first.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) will now begin installation and commissioning on the platform, which is a key component of the Lingshui 17-2 Gas Field Development Project.

Uniquely, the platform has a maximum oil storage capacity of nearly 20,000 cubic meters of condensate for ship-to-ship offloading. The Lingshui 17-2 field is the first self-operated, 1,500-meter deep-water gas field development project in China and is a landmark in Chinese offshore history.

It is just the latest first for ABS in offshore Classification. ABS was the first Class organization to venture offshore, certifying the world’s first mobile offshore drilling unit in 1958 and classing the first jackup, semisubmersible, drillship, FPSO, TLP and spar. ABS Classification services are constantly evolving to meet the needs of changing demands in offshore operations.

