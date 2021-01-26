2021 January 26 09:29

Crude oil prices continue decreasing

Oil prices fell by 0.47-0.57%

As of January 26 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.57% lower to settle at $55.36 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for March delivery fell by 0.43% to $55.64 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.47% to $52.52 a barrel.

Crude oil prices decrease amid concerns over the demand prospects.