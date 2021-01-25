2021 January 25 17:28

Vanino coast stations of sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS successfully passed regular survey

According to the results of the examination by the Commission of Rosmorrechflot, FSUE "Rosmorport" has obtained the certificate No. GMDSS-3/1-3186-2020 of 05.11.2020 on compliance of the sea area A1 GMDSS Vanino coast station and certificate No. GMDSS-3/1-3187-2020 of 05.11.2020 on compliance of the sea area A2 GMDSS Vanino coast station to IMO Resolution A. 801(19) and to the requirements established by the order of Transport Ministry of Russia No. 226 of 23.07.2015.

Earlier, in 2015, Vanino coast stations also successfully passed the examination for their compliance to the current requirements for the operation of such equipment used in GMDSS.

Both coast stations were put into operation in 2004.

Sea area A1 GMDSS Vanino coast station consists of a communication control center located on the territory of Vanino seaport, and a base station in Sovetskaya Gavan on Kekurnaya hill.

Sea area A2 GMDSS Vanino coast station consists of a communication control center located on the territory of Vanino seaport, the receiving radio station located in Sovetskaya Gavan on Kekurnaya hill, and the transmission station, located near Toki village at the cape of Muchukei-Dua.

The effective area of the coast station of the sea area A1 is 48 nautical miles, and the effective area of the coast station of the sea area A2 is 130 nautical miles.

The use of the Vanino coast stations of the sea areas A1, A2 GMDSS allows for:

- radio watch and radio communication with ships on GMDSS frequencies in the VHF and PV bands;

- maintaining operational contact between vessels and the marine rescue coordination center of FSUE "Administration of the seaports of Sakhalin, Kuriles and Kamchatka" for organizing rescue operations;

- implementation of procedures for processing signals of distress, urgency and security by using a technology of digital selective call with vessels at sea within the area the boundaries of which are determined pursuant to the criteria established by the International Maritime Organization for Sea Areas A1, A2 GMDSS Coastal Stations and for ensuring safety.