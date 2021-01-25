2021 January 25 16:05

Wärtsilä signs a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five year extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement with Golar Management Norway, the operator and manager of a fleet of LNG Carrier and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels. The agreement covers a total of 16 ship installations; 14 with Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines, plus 2 with Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel and Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines. The extension contract was signed in December 2020.

The agreement will enable Golar to pursue a predictive maintenance strategy enabled by Dynamic Maintenance Planning and Asset Diagnostics. Furthermore, Wärtsilä’s Operational Support provides round-the-clock remote support and actionable advice from Wärtsilä Expertise Centres. The combination of advanced diagnostics and Wärtsilä’s deep equipment expertise greatly enhances the safety, reliability and efficiency of the equipment and systems installed. It will also provide flexibility in maintenance scheduling by conducting maintenance based on actual equipment condition optimised for the vessels’ operations.



The new 5-year Lifecycle Solution agreement includes 14 vessels that have had a 5 year Optimised Maintenance earlier and 2 new additional Golar vessels.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.