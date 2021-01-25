-
2021 January 25 14:27
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 420
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between January 18 and January 22 grew by RUB 420 and totaled RUB 18,710 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,500 to RUB 17,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 30 to RUB 18,670 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 136 to RUB 17,472 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,500 to RUB 18,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 367 to RUB 18,603 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 1,280 to RUB 26,560 pmt.
