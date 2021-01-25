Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,710 pmt

2021 January 25 14:27

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between January 18 and January 22 grew by RUB 420 and totaled RUB 18,710 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: