2021 January 25 14:02

Konecranes and Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa join forces on complete container handling solution

Konecranes is providing a container handling solution for TiL’s re-activated Calata Bettolo container terminal in Genoa, Italy. Konecranes and Bettolo have signed a 4-year preventive and corrective maintenance contract for all cranes, lift trucks, tractors and trailers at the terminal up to October 2024. Two Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Mobile Harbor Cranes were delivered in 2020. The terminal also operates Konecranes reach stackers, the company said in its release.

The preventive and corrective maintenance contract covers all cranes, lift trucks, tractors and trailers at the terminal until October 2024. Additionally, a new Konecranes condition monitoring solution provides data on the physical condition of mechanical components and highlights potential problems before they occur, helping Konecranes technicians to make informed maintenance decisions and apply the necessary corrective actions, maximizing crane availability.

The mobile harbor cranes are Model 8 cranes in the G HMK 8510 variant with twin-lift spreaders. Their lifting capacity is 125t with an operating radius of 61m, allowing for container handling across 22 rows on container ships. The cranes are rich with features including built-in readiness for an external power supply, fire extinguishing systems in the e-room and diesel engine room, software that aids container handling, and automatic lubrication of pulleys and the chassis.

Calata Bettolo is part of the TiL Group, a large global container terminal operator. The Port of Genoa is the biggest seaport in Italy, with modern container and passenger terminals, shipyards, marinas and multimodal transport connections to Italian cities and other European countries.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.