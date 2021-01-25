2021 January 25 10:12

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2020 climbed by 4.3% YoY

In January-December 2020, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 4.3%, year-on-year, to 14.55 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In December, the freight traffic grew by 5.5%, year-on-year, to 1.3 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-December climbed by 3,2% to 8.67 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.