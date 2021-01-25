2021 January 25 09:51

Rosmorport appoints Aleksandr Smirnov as Acting General Director

He enters the office this week



FSUE Rosmorport says Aleksandr Smirnov, its Deputy General Director for Interaction with Executive Authorities, takes the position of Acting General Director of Rosmorport from this week.



RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier appointed Andrey Lavrishchev as the head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). Andrey Lavrishchev enters the office this week.

This position was previously held by Aleksandr Poshivay who has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation.



