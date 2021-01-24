2021 January 24 13:42

Contract awards within Renewable Energy and Subsea

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce four contract awards for three of its subsea construction vessels (CSV).

Normand Energy will support a project for a Client in the Pacific Ocean with an estimated duration of 5 months, including mobilization and de-mobilization. The contract is scheduled to commence during February 2021.

Far Samson has secured a contract for support off cable lay operations. This agreement is firm for 90 days with options for the remainder of 2021. Commencement in April/May 2021.

Normand Jarstein has secured a contract with a Norwegian subsea contractor for a project in West Africa. The commencement will be January 2021 and the duration are two months firm plus one-month option. In addition, Normand Jarstein has been awarded a contract with a UK based oil company for a duration of approx. 2 months firm, the commencement will be second half May 2021.

The two contracts for the CSV Normand Jarstein will be performed ahead of the previously announced contract with Ørsted at the Hornsea2 wind farm, ref. press release dated November 3rd, 2020, and as such the vessel will be fully utilized through 2021.