  2021 January 24

    RightShip and INTERCARGO announce important new quality standard for dry bulk sector to be governed by new NGO

    RightShip and INTERCARGO have announced the launch of an important new quality standard for the dry bulk sector, DryBMS. The standard will be governed by a new NGO to be established later this year and will support the improvement of safety in the dry bulk segment.

    Both RightShip and INTERCARGO have strongly and consistently advocated the need for significant improvements to dry bulk safety standards. In August 2020 both organisations combined their expertise to create a single framework for the whole industry.

    Supported by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and BIMCO, DryBMS now exists as a simple set of best practices and key performance indicators and raises the bar on safety, environmental and operational excellence.

    RightShip’s CEO Steen Lund says that he is confident that such a programme will be supported and adopted: “We are proud to launch DryBMS to the industry. The standard is a product of extensive collaboration with many stakeholders within the dry bulk sector.

    “We believe that this ensures the program will be supported and adopted across the industry as a whole. The rapid delivery of the initial consultation document means that we are a step closer to providing consistent, meaningful safety expectations for the dry bulk industry.

    “Handing the standard over to a new and independent NGO will ensure the standard is protected and governed with the industry’s best intentions at heart.”

    Dimitrios Fafalios, Chairman of INTERCARGO agrees: “This is an important step, not only for the industry, but for the sector as a whole.  We are all collaborating in a scheme that is being developed by the industry and for the industry, which will deliver a truly robust standard with the buy-in of those that the industry relies upon to implement and support it.”

    RightShip and INTERCARGO are grateful to the joint secretaries, project managers, the industry experts, as well as the observers from ICS and BIMCO, for their great support leading up to this important milestone.

    “We cannot achieve the best possible result without input from a broad range of maritime organisations. Each viewpoint helps us gain a comprehensive insight into the needs and wants of our industry,” added Dimitrios Fafalios.

    “We would also like to recognise the leadership and contribution of David Peel, Martin Crawford-Brunt and everyone who played a role in this collaborative effort for the past two years,” said Steen Lund.

    David Loosley, Secretary General & CEO of BIMCO, said: “Safety, of people, environment and assets is the primary focus of DryBMS, but the anticipated cascading effect is operational excellence which will benefit all stakeholders. We very much support this collaborative industry effort to develop a single standard and congratulate the efforts of RightShip and INTERCARGO in bringing this initiative to fruition.”

    Guy Platten, Secretary General of International Chamber of Shipping, said: “We’re pleased to have worked closely with RightShip and INTERCARGO to bring this important new quality standard to the dry bulk sector. Shipping has, and always will, adhere to the highest possible standards and best practices. The introduction of DryBMS is yet another example of the industries continued efforts to raise the bar on safety, environmental impact and operational excellence.”

    About INTERCARGO

    The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) is representing the interests of quality dry bulk shipowners, with close to 2,400 registered ships out of more than 11,000 ships in the global dry bulk fleet, corresponding to over 25% of the global dry bulk fleet basis deadweight. INTERCARGO convened for the first time in 1980 in London and has been participating with consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) since 1993. INTERCARGO provides the forum where dry bulk shipowners, managers and operators are informed about, discuss and share concerns on key topics and regulatory challenges, especially in relation to safety, the environment and operational excellence. The Association takes forward its Members’ positions to IMO, as well as to other shipping and international industry fora, having free and fair competition as a principle.

    About RightShip

    Established in 2001, RightShip is the world’s biggest third-party maritime due diligence organisation, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practises. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 3,000 people use RightShip’s due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.

