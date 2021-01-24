2021 January 24 10:56

Siem Car Carriers' fleet continues to grow with Super-Eco, LNG powered PCTC vessels

The Siem Aristotle, the second of two ships, is on her maiden voyage from Emden, Germany to North America. The ship’s first bunkering commenced, taking on over 800MT of eco-friendly LNG fuel. Nearly 4800 cars for VKWL were loaded, bound for Canada, USA, and Mexico! The vessel is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide with a maximum draft of 10 meters and her sailing speed of up to 19 nautical miles per hour. The Aristotle recently made port calls in Halifax, NS, Baltimore MD and Vera Cruz, MX.



Operating exclusively for Volkswagen Group, the Aristotle is the second installment in SIEM CAR CARRIERS’ fleet that is revolutionizing how long-distance shipping is conducted. Fueled by Liquid Natural Gas, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25%, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 30%, particulate matter by up to 60% and sulphur oxide emissions by up to 100%. Looking to the future, these vessels have sparked the necessary change toward climate-neutral shipping in the maritime industry.



The vessel will be managed by SCC’s sister company – Siem Ship Management based in Gdynia, Poland. While in Emden, the experienced management and crew took all precautions necessary to ensure safe bunkering of LNG for the vessel (as seen in corresponding image).