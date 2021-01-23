2021 January 23 13:18

MPA announces 30-day suspension for pleasure craft, ADVANT, for large social gathering on board

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has suspended the licence of pleasure craft, ADVANT, for 30 days, for an incident on 26 December 2020 in the vicinity of Lazarus Island.



MPA’s preliminary investigations revealed that the number of passengers in a group onboard the craft was more than the maximum group size of five that was allowed at the time. Based on preliminary investigations, the craft had been chartered for a social gathering and there was co-mingling among the individuals on board.



Investigations are still ongoing and further action may be taken against any individual who is found to have breached the law arising from the investigations.



MPA reminds all pleasure craft owners and operators to adhere strictly to the safe management plan they have submitted for their business operations, and play their part to keep the COVID-19 situation under control in Singapore. MPA takes a very serious view of any breach of safe management measures and will not hesitate to take the parties involved to task.



A person who commits an offence under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 is liable, on first conviction, to a maximum fine of $10,000 or imprisonment of up to 6 months or to both, and on a second or subsequent offence, to a maximum fine of $20,000 or imprisonment up to 12 months or to both. The craft or vessel may also have its licence suspended by MPA for up to 30 days, and the owner or operator be required to put in place a safe management plan to the satisfaction of MPA.