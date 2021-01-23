  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 23 15:23

    Boomsma Shipping installs and sails off with two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoils

    Some eight months after signing the contract COVID-style, Boomsma Shipping has now installed its first two eConowind VentiFoil wind-assisted propulsion units. Even with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, both companies worked closely together to manage the installation during a port call in Harlingen.

    The Dutch flagged MV Frisian Sea, a 6477dwt general cargo vessel has made its maiden voyage to Vasteras, Sweden with the VentiFoils in operation, during which eConowind has been conducting the start-up tests. The coming month will be used to optimize the system and operations and train the crew.

    “We believe it is necessary and very important to meet sustainability challenges to reduce our environmental footprint. Together with the IMO decarbonization goals for 2050 we want to do our part to reduce our fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as soon as possible.” states Johan Boomsma, co-owner of Boomsma Shipping BV.

    The VentiFoils (Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion Units) by eConowind are designed as optimal compact (non-rotating) wing profiles, creating superior thrust by means of the principle of boundary-layer-suction, for which ventilators are mounted inside the VentiFoils. Due to the generated thrust by the eConowind unit, the thrust of the propeller can be reduced to maintain the same speed leading to fuel savings and emission reductions. The new Flatrack design has the flexibility of a container, being movable by the hatch crane, needs limited installation time and has possibility for use on several vessels.  With this system the units can be positioned just in front of the superstructure during loading etc.

    Tessa Remery, project coordinator,  adds, “With the help of the Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP) project, part of the EU Interreg North Sea region program, we will now test the performance during the coming two years. This innovative technology has to work in our daily operations with various wind conditions.  We hope to find savings to be in the region of 10%.“

    The WASP (Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion) project is funded by the Interreg North Sea Europe program, part of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and brings together universities and wind-assist technology providers with ship owners to research, trial and validate the operational performance of a selection of wind propulsion solutions.

    Ton Boomsma, co-owner and CTO of the company comments, “The installation of the  Flatrack solution was relatively easy. We now expect they will give optimal results on our ship. Once the crew gets some experience, we expect no trouble in handling the systems using our hatch cranes.”   

    Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of eConowind adds, “We are delighted we managed the production and installation during this troubled year, working closely with the team at Boomsma Shipping. We shook hands “Covid-style” after Ton Boomsma inspected the unit prior to shipment to the installation site. The new Flatrack design based on Boomsma’s concept will now be added to our product portfolio as a standard product and has the possibility for use on several vessels.”

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 23

16:31 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
15:23 Boomsma Shipping installs and sails off with two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoils
14:51 HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG
13:18 MPA announces 30-day suspension for pleasure craft, ADVANT, for large social gathering on board
12:42 Puerto Aguadulce hits 1 million TEU milestone
11:36 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Calipso with Viterra
10:53 Bahri Ship Management receives ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety

2021 January 22

18:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker Mudyug starts providing icebreaking assistance in the Baltic Sea
17:36 Andrey Lavrishchev appointed as head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:13 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
16:34 Rosmorport starts providing geodesic and hydrographic services in the water area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport
16:05 APM Terminals Gothenburg offers certified climate impact calculations to customers
15:49 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commences outfitting of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Pyotr Ilyichov
15:21 Norsepower installs first tiltable Rotor Sails on Sea-Cargo Ro-Ro
14:58 Container terminal in Świnoujście is in line with sustainable development vision
14:32 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 11M’2020 totaled 101.4 million tons, down 21.2% YoY
14:07 Petersburg Oil Terminal in 2020 increased shipments of oil products by 16.6%
14:03 Jan De Nul adds two new vessels to its fleet
13:45 DHT Holdings announces acquisition of two VLCCs
13:29 Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics provides SaR buoys to the USCG
12:52 Havyard develops hydrogen zero-emission vessels in new segment
12:11 THE Alliance announces Transatlantic Service Network adjustments for 2021
11:30 Rosmorport successfully completed formation of Ultramar terminal’s water area
11:06 Training ships Nadezhda and Professor Khlyustin welcome first cadets of 2021 season
11:05 Inmarsat passes 10,000-vessel fleet xpress installation milestone as data demand accelerates maritime digitalisation
10:39 Scottish Ports Group welcomes Scottish Goverment's establishment of 'Greenports'
10:21 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22, 2021
09:48 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:30 Crude oil prices decrease amid aggravation of the epidemiological situation
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21

2021 January 21

18:07 Port of Houston awarded new start for Ship Channel
17:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
17:27 Rolls-Royce secures research contract with US Navy to develop innovative debris detection technology
17:03 Galeon Yachts announce new outbourd model
16:42 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
16:32 Jan De Nul Group is the first dredging company to carry out 100% sustainable beach replenishments in Belgium
16:23 Yaskawa Environmental Energy develops a permanent magnet propulsion system for superyachts
16:09 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook, as of Jan 21, 2021
16:00 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
15:36 Bunker market see mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:13 Battle stations for boat-handling systems
14:58 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
14:43 MasterCraft Boat Company launches digital boat show experience to connect with consumers amidst dynamic boat show season
14:22 ABS grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology
14:05 20% global e-commerce growth fast tracks supply chain tech adoption from 5 year plans into 2021 action
13:43 Sovcomflot and Total sign time charter agreement for up to 7 years for a newbuilding 174,000-cbm LNG carrier
13:21 TFG Marine to start bunkering operations from Falmouth in the United Kingdom
13:11 Ocean carriers battle the Covid cargo crunch
12:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year
12:36 UECC opening doors to a sustainable future
12:08 Crowley awarded fuel distribution contract for Arctic North Warning System
12:03 FESCO transported first containers with grain from Khabarovsk to China
11:41 Wilhelmsen Ship Management becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative
11:24 Russian Crab Company Group reports annual operational results for 2020
11:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21, 2021
10:36 MSC earns maritime sustainability certificate
10:20 Maritime UK welcomes Associated British Ports to the Diversity in Maritime Charter programme
10:05 New container service connecting Port of Immingham with Bilbao
09:37 Crude oil prices decrease as US resources grow