2021 January 23 15:23

Boomsma Shipping installs and sails off with two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoils

Some eight months after signing the contract COVID-style, Boomsma Shipping has now installed its first two eConowind VentiFoil wind-assisted propulsion units. Even with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, both companies worked closely together to manage the installation during a port call in Harlingen.



The Dutch flagged MV Frisian Sea, a 6477dwt general cargo vessel has made its maiden voyage to Vasteras, Sweden with the VentiFoils in operation, during which eConowind has been conducting the start-up tests. The coming month will be used to optimize the system and operations and train the crew.



“We believe it is necessary and very important to meet sustainability challenges to reduce our environmental footprint. Together with the IMO decarbonization goals for 2050 we want to do our part to reduce our fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as soon as possible.” states Johan Boomsma, co-owner of Boomsma Shipping BV.



The VentiFoils (Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion Units) by eConowind are designed as optimal compact (non-rotating) wing profiles, creating superior thrust by means of the principle of boundary-layer-suction, for which ventilators are mounted inside the VentiFoils. Due to the generated thrust by the eConowind unit, the thrust of the propeller can be reduced to maintain the same speed leading to fuel savings and emission reductions. The new Flatrack design has the flexibility of a container, being movable by the hatch crane, needs limited installation time and has possibility for use on several vessels. With this system the units can be positioned just in front of the superstructure during loading etc.



Tessa Remery, project coordinator, adds, “With the help of the Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP) project, part of the EU Interreg North Sea region program, we will now test the performance during the coming two years. This innovative technology has to work in our daily operations with various wind conditions. We hope to find savings to be in the region of 10%.“



The WASP (Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion) project is funded by the Interreg North Sea Europe program, part of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and brings together universities and wind-assist technology providers with ship owners to research, trial and validate the operational performance of a selection of wind propulsion solutions.



Ton Boomsma, co-owner and CTO of the company comments, “The installation of the Flatrack solution was relatively easy. We now expect they will give optimal results on our ship. Once the crew gets some experience, we expect no trouble in handling the systems using our hatch cranes.”



Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of eConowind adds, “We are delighted we managed the production and installation during this troubled year, working closely with the team at Boomsma Shipping. We shook hands “Covid-style” after Ton Boomsma inspected the unit prior to shipment to the installation site. The new Flatrack design based on Boomsma’s concept will now be added to our product portfolio as a standard product and has the possibility for use on several vessels.”