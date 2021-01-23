  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 23 14:51

    HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG

    For the continuation of its growth- and innovation-focused strategy, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is acquiring a majority share in iSAM AG. The Ruhr Area-based company, founded in 1983, is a globally active specialist in automa-tion technology. HHLA is taking over 80 percent of shares in iSAM AG. The re-maining 20 percent are controlled by three previous managers of the company. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

    Chairwoman of the Executive Board Angela Titzrath expands on the extension of HHLA’s services through the acquisition of shares in iSAM AG: “With the opening of the Container Terminal Altenwerder 20 years ago, HHLA already showed what potential automation had. With this acquisition, HHLA has direct access to technological developments in the automation of industrial processes, which will make it possible to get into new innovative sectors. This transaction confirms our intention to consistently implement our strategy focused on growth and innovation, even under the special conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.”

    Bernd Mann, shareholder and CEO of iSAM AG, comments upon the purchase of a majority stake by HHLA: “We have known HHLA for more than 20 years and developed the world’s first automated heavy machinery based on GPS and 3D LiDAR technology alongside companies within the HHLA Group. We look forward to deepening this cooperation and developing new markets in the automation of container handling under the HHLA Group umbrella. We have been working intensively on this technology for the past few years. Additionally, HHLA offers our company, customers and employees a long-term perspective beyond the founding generation.”

    Bulk cargo terminal at Hansaport successfully automated
    iSAM AG currently employs an interdisciplinary team of 50. The company has subsidiaries in core markets in the USA, Australia (Asia) and Canada. Thanks in particular to its strong position in the Australian market, iSAM was able to grow its revenue and profit by 30 percent in 2020 despite Covid-19 restrictions.

    iSAM AG has already successfully automated the bulk cargo terminal Hansaport in the Port of Hamburg with the implementation of intelligent control software and high-precision 3D laser scanners. At the moment, iSAM is working for the IHATEC project Container Terminal 4.0 on an automation prototype for rail gantry crane 4 at the Container Terminal Altenwerder and is developing new safety technologies for the workspaces shared by people and machines.

    Founders and former shareholders of iSAM continue to bear responsibility
    The founders and former shareholders of iSAM AG will continue to hold responsible positions in the future. The long-standing Chief Development Officer Bernd Mann will take over as Chairman of the Executive Board from founder Dr Jürgen Hellmich, who will continue to lead the US subsidiary. Bernd Jotzo, previously responsible for finance and HR on the Executive Board, is moving to the Supervisory Board. His tasks will be taken over by Bernd Mann and Christian Hacks, who will continue to lead the Production segment as well.

Другие новости по темам: HHLA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 23

16:31 DNV GL awards AIP to KSOE for wing sail propulsion system
15:23 Boomsma Shipping installs and sails off with two eConowind Flatrack VentiFoils
14:51 HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG
13:18 MPA announces 30-day suspension for pleasure craft, ADVANT, for large social gathering on board
12:42 Puerto Aguadulce hits 1 million TEU milestone
11:36 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Calipso with Viterra
10:53 Bahri Ship Management receives ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety

2021 January 22

18:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker Mudyug starts providing icebreaking assistance in the Baltic Sea
17:36 Andrey Lavrishchev appointed as head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:13 Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation
16:34 Rosmorport starts providing geodesic and hydrographic services in the water area of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport
16:05 APM Terminals Gothenburg offers certified climate impact calculations to customers
15:49 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commences outfitting of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Pyotr Ilyichov
15:21 Norsepower installs first tiltable Rotor Sails on Sea-Cargo Ro-Ro
14:58 Container terminal in Świnoujście is in line with sustainable development vision
14:32 Cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 11M’2020 totaled 101.4 million tons, down 21.2% YoY
14:07 Petersburg Oil Terminal in 2020 increased shipments of oil products by 16.6%
14:03 Jan De Nul adds two new vessels to its fleet
13:45 DHT Holdings announces acquisition of two VLCCs
13:29 Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics provides SaR buoys to the USCG
12:52 Havyard develops hydrogen zero-emission vessels in new segment
12:11 THE Alliance announces Transatlantic Service Network adjustments for 2021
11:30 Rosmorport successfully completed formation of Ultramar terminal’s water area
11:06 Training ships Nadezhda and Professor Khlyustin welcome first cadets of 2021 season
11:05 Inmarsat passes 10,000-vessel fleet xpress installation milestone as data demand accelerates maritime digitalisation
10:39 Scottish Ports Group welcomes Scottish Goverment's establishment of 'Greenports'
10:21 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22, 2021
09:48 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:30 Crude oil prices decrease amid aggravation of the epidemiological situation
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21

2021 January 21

18:07 Port of Houston awarded new start for Ship Channel
17:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
17:27 Rolls-Royce secures research contract with US Navy to develop innovative debris detection technology
17:03 Galeon Yachts announce new outbourd model
16:42 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
16:32 Jan De Nul Group is the first dredging company to carry out 100% sustainable beach replenishments in Belgium
16:23 Yaskawa Environmental Energy develops a permanent magnet propulsion system for superyachts
16:09 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook, as of Jan 21, 2021
16:00 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
15:36 Bunker market see mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:13 Battle stations for boat-handling systems
14:58 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
14:43 MasterCraft Boat Company launches digital boat show experience to connect with consumers amidst dynamic boat show season
14:22 ABS grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology
14:05 20% global e-commerce growth fast tracks supply chain tech adoption from 5 year plans into 2021 action
13:43 Sovcomflot and Total sign time charter agreement for up to 7 years for a newbuilding 174,000-cbm LNG carrier
13:21 TFG Marine to start bunkering operations from Falmouth in the United Kingdom
13:11 Ocean carriers battle the Covid cargo crunch
12:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year
12:36 UECC opening doors to a sustainable future
12:08 Crowley awarded fuel distribution contract for Arctic North Warning System
12:03 FESCO transported first containers with grain from Khabarovsk to China
11:41 Wilhelmsen Ship Management becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative
11:24 Russian Crab Company Group reports annual operational results for 2020
11:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21, 2021
10:36 MSC earns maritime sustainability certificate
10:20 Maritime UK welcomes Associated British Ports to the Diversity in Maritime Charter programme
10:05 New container service connecting Port of Immingham with Bilbao
09:37 Crude oil prices decrease as US resources grow