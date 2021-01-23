2021 January 23 12:42

Puerto Aguadulce hits 1 million TEU milestone

Sociedad Puerto Industrial de Aguadulce (Puerto Aguadulce), a joint venture between International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and PSA International Pte Ltd that operates the Aguadulce Multiuser Container Terminal at the Port of Buenaventura in Colombia, is off to a positive start for the year with the handling of its one millionth TEU in January.



The milestone mirrors the terminal’s world-class operation as well as the growing options and opportunities for foreign trade in Colombia.



“The one millionth container represents our efforts to generate social and economic development in Buenaventura. The special characteristics of our terminal and the highly trained and dedicated staff make it possible to generate more options and connections, as well as attract more investments and opportunities for the country,” says Miguel Abisambra, Puerto Aguadulce General Manager.



He adds: “Despite the adversities of 2020 for the global economy, we started the new year with this positive news, which re-affirms our efforts and our drive towards providing a great gateway for cargoes in the Colombian Pacific region.”



Operating under a 30+30-year concession, Puerto Aguadulce started commercial operations in 2016 and has since become one of the most productive and efficient ports in the country. The terminal has a capacity of 600,000 TEUs for its first phase of development and is fully capable of handling mega ships with capacities of up to 18,000 TEUs.