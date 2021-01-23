2021 January 23 10:53

Bahri Ship Management receives ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety

Recognizing its sustained efforts to ensure a safe and healthy work environment, Bahri Ship Management, one of five business units within Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, was recently awarded the latest ISO 45001:2018 standard for occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems. The business unit was presented the ISO 45001:2018 certificate by DNV GL after it met the international standards and criteria for improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks, and creating better, safer working conditions.



Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Abdulaziz Sabri, President, Bahri Ship Management, said, “We are delighted to receive the ISO 45001:2018 standard, which recognizes our commitment to provide better and safer working environments while maintaining the highest levels of quality in our systems and operations. This is part of our continued efforts to ensure excellence and innovation in our services, while also safeguarding the wellbeing of our employees and minimizing the environmental impact.”



Eng. Sabri extended his gratitude and appreciation to Bahri’s leadership and team members for their contributions to make health and safety a priority at our workplace. He added: “This recognition is the latest among our numerous achievements amid the challenges of the global pandemic, thanks to our clear strategic directions and teamwork.”



ISO 45001:2018 covers occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems and aims to enable organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injuries and illnesses and proactively improving their OH&S performance. Bahri Ship Management’s ISO 45001:2018 accreditation extends to all its offices and vessels, covering all the administrative and support staff and the ships’ crew.



As a testament to its commitment to quality, safety, and environmental protection, Bahri Ship Management, in addition to the new certification, holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 environmental management systems, and ISO 50001:2018 energy management certifications. The business unit also successfully transited from ISO 50001:2011 to ISO 50001:2018 this year.