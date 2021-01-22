2021 January 22 18:00

Rosmorport's icebreaker Mudyug starts providing icebreaking assistance in the Baltic Sea

Rosmorport says its linear icebreaker Mudyug started providing icebreaking assistance in the Baltic. It will be used on the Sea Canal and approach channels of the seaport Big Port of Saint Petersburg.

The diesel-electric icebreaker Mudyug is the lead icebreaker in the series, Magadan and Dikson icebreakers were built in accordance with a same project. The capacity of the icebreaker on the shafts is 7 MW. The icebreaker can move continuously through solid ice cover of up to 1 m thickness.

Since the end of 2020, the port icebreakers Kapitan Zarubin, Ivan Kruzenshtern and Kapitan Izmailov have already started operating in the Gulf of Finland. The FSUE "Rosmorport" icebreaker group in the Gulf of Finland consists of 6 linear and 6 port icebreakers in total. Earlier, it was strengthened by the linear icebreaker Kapitan Dranitsyn, and after the New Year holidays, the port icebreakers Kapitan Plakhin and Yuri Lisyansky started operating in the Baltic.

In total, FSUE “Rosmorport” operates in 15 freezing seaports of the country and has a fleet of 36 icebreakers and icebreaking tugs. The icebreaker group of FSUE “Rosmorport” is the largest icebreaking group in the world.

In 2020, FSUE “Rosmorport” began providing icebreaking assistance on December 7.