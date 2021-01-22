2021 January 22 14:03

Jan De Nul adds two new vessels to its fleet

Jan De Nul welcomes two brand-new vessels to its fleet: the Cutter Suction Dredger Willem van Rubroeck and the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Galileo Galilei.

Yesterday, the brand-new dredger Willem van Rubroeck docked in the Port of Ghent. This powerful cutter suction dredger, the largest in Jan De Nul's fleet, with a total installed power of 40,975 kW, three dredging pumps of 8,500 kW each, a cutter capacity of 8,500 kW and with an operational working depth up to 45 metres. The Willem van Rubroeck is built to dredge in very hard rocky soil. And thanks to her size, this vessel can cope with more difficult conditions, such as higher waves and more challenging weather conditions.

The Willem van Rubroeck left the shipyard Remontowa in Poland last week. The coming weeks, the vessel will be moored along the quay of Jan De Nul's logistics hub in Zelzate, Port of Ghent, and prepared for her first assignment.

After successful sea trials last week, the Chinese shipyard Cosco was able to deliver the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Galileo Galilei yesterday. This dredger has a hopper capacity of 18,000 m³ and joins the medium-sized hopper dredgers of Jan De Nul Group. A special feature of this vessel and unique in Jan De Nul's hopper fleet is that she has two separated hoppers on board. This allows the dredged material to be spread evenly over both hoppers, thus optimally controlling the load and the draught.