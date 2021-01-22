2021 January 22 13:45

DHT Holdings announces acquisition of two VLCCs

DHT Holdings, Inc. has entered into agreement to acquire two VLCCs built in 2016 at DSME (Daewoo) for a total of USD 136 million, the company said in its release. The vessels are scheduled to deliver during the first half 2021. The Company will finance the acquisition with available liquidity and projected mortgage debt hence it is expected to be accretive to DHT’s earnings per share. The vessels were built to high specifications by their current owner and are fuel efficient, scrubber fitted Eco-designs that will further improve the DHT fleet’s efficiencies, amongst others its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) and Energy Efficiency Operational Index (EEOI) metrics.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. The company operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway.