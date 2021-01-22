2021 January 22 15:21

Norsepower installs first tiltable Rotor Sails on Sea-Cargo Ro-Ro

Norsepower Oy Ltd., the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, has successfully installed two 35m tall Rotor Sails for SEA-CARGO, a leading logistics provider in the North Sea market. This installation heralds the world’s first tiltable Rotor Sail, showcasing that vessels that have to negotiate height restricted routes can benefit from this fuel and emissions-saving solution.



According the analysis conducted by Norsepower and SEA-CARGO, the installation - on board the SC Connector, a 12,251 gross tonne (GT) sidedoor Ro-Ro – can achieve a fuel consumption, fuel cost and carbon emissions reduction of up to 25%. In good wind conditions, the sailing vessel will maintain regular service speed by sail alone.



As shipping transitions towards decarbonisation and meeting IMO’s targets of 2030 and 2050, the maritime transport industry is looking for proven solutions to ensure emissions reductions. Harnessing wind is a natural step to reducing emissions and fuel consumption. Norsepower’s Rotor Sail Solution is a modernised version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power to thrust a ship.



SC Connector, which sails between Western Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and, also, Sweden and Poland, transits under multiple bridges and powerlines, requiring adaptation of the Rotor Sails to tilt to almost horizontal when required.



Tuomas Riski, CEO, Norsepower, said: “Completing the installation has been extremely rewarding, as it reflects how, in taking a collaborative approach with a customer, we can innovate to create solutions that allow Rotor Sails to benefit almost any vessel type or trading route. As we get closer to 2030 IMO targets, we are seeing our technology gaining momentum – with the market seeing the flexibility we can provide to suit different vessel requirements. This installation demonstrates the technology can go a long way to future proofing IMO GHG compliance, while ensuring significant emissions, and fuel reductions to a variety of vessel profiles today.”



Ole Sævild, Managing Director, SEA-CARGO, added: “We are focussing on utilising available renewable energy and using it for direct propulsion to design more environmentally friendly vessels. The Rotor Sail technology has been proven in the market for a while, but the size is unique for our project. The sails are far more efficient than conventional sails of same size and the tilting function is essential to our voyage routes. Given the estimated emissions savings, we will use our experience of this full scale project, and proceed to develop it further for other vessels in our fleet.”



The Norsepower Rotor Sail Solution is the first third-party verified and commercially operational auxiliary wind propulsion technology for the global maritime industry. The solution is fully automated and detects whenever the wind is strong enough to deliver fuel and emission savings, at which point the Rotor Sails start automatically.



About Norsepower



Norsepower Oy Ltd is a Finnish clean technology and engineering company pioneering modern auxiliary wind propulsion for the global maritime industry. Norsepower’s Rotor Sail Solution is a proven, low-maintenance, easy to use, and reliable fuel saving technology, supporting the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. Since its establishment in 2012, Norsepower has generated more than €20 million of funding and has now installed Rotor Sails onboard four vessels, including the latest installation on the Scandlines M/V Copenhagen. Each installation has made significant reductions to fuel costs and emissions, confirmed by independent verifiers such as ABB, NAPA and Lloyd’s Register. Other shipowners, charterers, and shipyards have been convinced of Rotor Sail technology’s benefits and are taking steps to study the technical and economic feasibility of wind propulsion on their fleet based on these positive results.



About SEA-CARGO

Sea-Cargo AS was founded on 1st August 2001 through the merging of the liner activities of Seatrans and Nor Cargo, the two leading shipping lines trading between West Coast of Norway to UK and mainland Europe. The main shareholder is Seatrans (96%). Sea-Cargo owns and operates a modern fleet of multipurpose vessels, offering ro-ro, container, side door (pallet and conventional), heavy lift and through hatch capacity. Sea-Cargo's head office is located in the heart of the scenic west coast of Norway, an area known for international shipping and maritime industry. Sea-Cargo is complemented by a fully owned agency structure in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and UK.