  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 22 13:29

    Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics provides SaR buoys to the USCG

    Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) is proud to share that exclusive Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics has been awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to supply the United States Coast Guard (USCG) with its Search and Rescue (SAR) buoy, the Iridium Self Locating Datum Marker Buoy (iSLDMB™). A critical tool for SAR events, the innovative, rugged, and compact buoy is designed and tested to meet the stringent performance requirements of coast guards around the world.

    The iSLDMB plays a useful role in adding additional safety and protection for USCG personnel. During an active SAR event, USCG aircraft can quickly deploy the buoys across the vast ocean territory to their targeted location by air. When the buoy hits the water, its suite of sensors monitor the first meter below sea level of the surrounding area and can detect objects, surface temperature, and provide critical real-time lifesaving data over the Iridium® satellite network. This helps to cover and monitor vast territories more quickly and can help to significantly reduce overall search time, and as a result, aid in saving lives at sea.

    The cost-effective and reliable SAR buoy has supported coast guards around the world and is also utilized by navies, oceanographic institutes, environmental agencies, and oil and gas companies. A core-user of the iSLDMB, the USCG has already experienced first-hand the numerous operational advantages of this SAR buoy and will continue to utilize the technology to assist in saving lives.

    “During situations that require Search and Rescue, every second counts,” says Iridium Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bryan Hartin. “The unique ability for the iSLDMB to communicate critical data in real-time to the end user from any of the  patrolled oceans will continue playing a critical role in supporting the United States Coast Guard efforts.”

    A copy of the full announcement from MetOcean can be found here: MetOcean Telematics Awarded Search & Rescue Buoy Contract by United States Coast Guard

    About Iridium Communications Inc.

    Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 22

13:45 DHT Holdings announces acquisition of two VLCCs
13:29 Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics provides SaR buoys to the USCG
12:52 Havyard developes hydrogen zero-emission vessels in new segment
12:11 THE Alliance announces Transatlantic Service Network adjustments for 2021
11:30 Rosmorport successfully completed formation of Ultramar terminal’s water area
11:06 Training ships Nadezhda and Professor Khlyustin welcome first cadets of 2021 season
11:05 Inmarsat passes 10,000-vessel fleet xpress installation milestone as data demand accelerates maritime digitalisation
10:39 Scottish Ports Group welcomes Scottish Goverment's establishment of 'Greenports'
10:21 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22, 2021
09:48 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:30 Crude oil prices decrease amid aggravation of the epidemiological situation
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21

2021 January 21

18:07 Port of Houston awarded new start for Ship Channel
17:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
17:27 Rolls-Royce secures research contract with US Navy to develop innovative debris detection technology
17:03 Galeon Yachts announce new outbourd model
16:42 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
16:32 Jan De Nul Group is the first dredging company to carry out 100% sustainable beach replenishments in Belgium
16:23 Yaskawa Environmental Energy develops a permanent magnet propulsion system for superyachts
16:09 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook, as of Jan 21, 2021
16:00 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
15:36 Bunker market see mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:13 Battle stations for boat-handling systems
14:58 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
14:43 MasterCraft Boat Company launches digital boat show experience to connect with consumers amidst dynamic boat show season
14:22 ABS grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology
14:05 20% global e-commerce growth fast tracks supply chain tech adoption from 5 year plans into 2021 action
13:43 Sovcomflot and Total sign time charter agreement for up to 7 years for a newbuilding 174,000-cbm LNG carrier
13:21 TFG Marine to start bunkering operations from Falmouth in the United Kingdom
13:11 Ocean carriers battle the Covid cargo crunch
12:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year
12:36 UECC opening doors to a sustainable future
12:08 Crowley awarded fuel distribution contract for Arctic North Warning System
12:03 FESCO transported first containers with grain from Khabarovsk to China
11:41 Wilhelmsen Ship Management becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative
11:24 Russian Crab Company Group reports annual operational results for 2020
11:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21, 2021
10:36 MSC earns maritime sustainability certificate
10:20 Maritime UK welcomes Associated British Ports to the Diversity in Maritime Charter programme
10:05 New container service connecting Port of Immingham with Bilbao
09:37 Crude oil prices decrease as US resources grow
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 20
09:01 Maersk Tankers sees 28% pool expansion in 2020
08:58 ICTSI Manila completes berth expansion

2021 January 20

18:54 Galeon Yachts announce new outboard model
18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Victor Andryukhin
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020