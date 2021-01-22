2021 January 22 13:29

Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics provides SaR buoys to the USCG

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) is proud to share that exclusive Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics has been awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to supply the United States Coast Guard (USCG) with its Search and Rescue (SAR) buoy, the Iridium Self Locating Datum Marker Buoy (iSLDMB™). A critical tool for SAR events, the innovative, rugged, and compact buoy is designed and tested to meet the stringent performance requirements of coast guards around the world.



The iSLDMB plays a useful role in adding additional safety and protection for USCG personnel. During an active SAR event, USCG aircraft can quickly deploy the buoys across the vast ocean territory to their targeted location by air. When the buoy hits the water, its suite of sensors monitor the first meter below sea level of the surrounding area and can detect objects, surface temperature, and provide critical real-time lifesaving data over the Iridium® satellite network. This helps to cover and monitor vast territories more quickly and can help to significantly reduce overall search time, and as a result, aid in saving lives at sea.



The cost-effective and reliable SAR buoy has supported coast guards around the world and is also utilized by navies, oceanographic institutes, environmental agencies, and oil and gas companies. A core-user of the iSLDMB, the USCG has already experienced first-hand the numerous operational advantages of this SAR buoy and will continue to utilize the technology to assist in saving lives.



“During situations that require Search and Rescue, every second counts,” says Iridium Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bryan Hartin. “The unique ability for the iSLDMB to communicate critical data in real-time to the end user from any of the patrolled oceans will continue playing a critical role in supporting the United States Coast Guard efforts.”



A copy of the full announcement from MetOcean can be found here: MetOcean Telematics Awarded Search & Rescue Buoy Contract by United States Coast Guard



About Iridium Communications Inc.



Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.