-
2021 January 22 12:11
THE Alliance announces Transatlantic Service Network adjustments for 2021
In addition to the network adjustments published on 22 December 2020, the members of THE Alliance will also revise their Transatlantic Network for 2021 to offer customers a more stable network to cater for the growing market demand, Yang Ming said in its release.
The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been evaluated and reconfigured to offer a more focused product with further improved reliability while keeping the existing wide range of port coverages. Restructuring of the Transatlantic services’ set up will commence from Q2 of 2021.
The rotations of enhanced Transatlantic Service Network of THE Alliance are given below:
AL1
Service will be suspended
AL2
London Gateway – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York – Norfolk – Philadelphia – New York – London Gateway
AL3
Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Houston – Norfolk – Antwerp
AL4
Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre
AL5
Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles – Oakland – Seattle – Vancouver – Oakland – Los Angeles – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – Halifax – Southampton
Другие новости по темам: THE Alliance