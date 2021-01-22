2021 January 22 12:11

THE Alliance announces Transatlantic Service Network adjustments for 2021

In addition to the network adjustments published on 22 December 2020, the members of THE Alliance will also revise their Transatlantic Network for 2021 to offer customers a more stable network to cater for the growing market demand, Yang Ming said in its release.

The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been evaluated and reconfigured to offer a more focused product with further improved reliability while keeping the existing wide range of port coverages. Restructuring of the Transatlantic services’ set up will commence from Q2 of 2021.

The rotations of enhanced Transatlantic Service Network of THE Alliance are given below:

AL1

Service will be suspended

AL2

London Gateway – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York – Norfolk – Philadelphia – New York – London Gateway

AL3

Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Houston – Norfolk – Antwerp

AL4

Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre

AL5

Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles – Oakland – Seattle – Vancouver – Oakland – Los Angeles – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – Halifax – Southampton