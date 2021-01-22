2021 January 22 11:30

Rosmorport successfully completed formation of Ultramar terminal’s water area

FSUE "Rosmorport" says it has put into operation the water area of the specialized terminal for transshipment of mineral fertilizers "Ultramar" in the seaport of Ust-Luga (Stage III). The project is implemented within the framework of the federal project "Seaports of Russia" of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure (CPMI).

The project for the construction of port infrastructure facilities in the seaport of Ust-Luga has been implemented by Ultramar LLC together with FSUE "Rosmorport" since 2018. Active construction of the terminal began in 2019. As part of the project, it is planned to create a new complex for the transshipment of mineral fertilizers with a capacity of 12 million tons per year.

In January 2021, FSUE "Rosmorport" together with LLC "Ultramar" put into operation objects of federal property (water area and navigation equipment), and in February it is planned to put the first stage of the coastal component of the complex into operation, which will provide the opportunity of cargo transshipment in the amount of up to 5 million tons.

The terminal is scheduled to reach its full capacity (12 million tons) by the end of 2021. The main objective of the project is the reorientation of Russian mineral fertilizer cargo flows from the Baltic ports to the seaport of Ust-Luga.