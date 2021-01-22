2021 January 22 10:21

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

Handling of cargo carried by ferries continues increasing while handling of dry bulk cargo and timber is going down

In January-December 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10,432,600 tonnes of cargo, down 6%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 24% to 1,142,000 tonnes including 412,700 tonnes of coal (-52%) and 686,600 tonnes of other cargoes (+9%).

Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 3% to 3,599,200 tonnes, general cargo – by 17% to 1,057,700 tonnes.

The port also handled 1,043,900 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+49%) and 2,159,500 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13%) including 915,800 tonnes of oil products (-14%), 516,300 tonnes of crude oil (-5%), 651,000 tonnes of food cargo (-14%) and 651,000 tonnes of chemicals (+14%).

The port’s container throughput dropped by 3% to 281,249 TEUs.

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.