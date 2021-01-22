2021 January 22 09:48

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $18 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 22 January 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $310 pmt (flat versus the Tuesday level; $25 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $440 pmt (up $2 versus the previous period; $20 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $430 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $30 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $399 pmt (up $4 versus the previous period; $21 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.