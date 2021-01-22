2021 January 22 09:30

Crude oil prices decrease amid aggravation of the epidemiological situation

Oil prices fell by 0.86-1.05%

As of January 22 (07:51, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.86% lower to settle at $55.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.05% to $52.57 a barrel.

