Throughput of port Vyborg in 2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y

Handling of coal and coke is decreasing with handling of liquid bulk cargo showing a growth

In January-December 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 676,700 tonnes of cargo (-46%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 49% to 581,200 tonnes including 177,300 tonnes of coal and coke (-73%) and 361,100 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-17%) with other dry bulk cargo showing a 21-pct growth to 33,900 tonnes.



Handling of general cargo rose by 9% to 79,700 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged 3.2 times to 9,800 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).

Port Logistic LLC is a stevedoring company and sole operator of the Seaport of Vyborg. The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.

Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.