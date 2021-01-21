  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 21 16:09

    MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook, as of Jan 21, 2021

    The Bunker Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    The COVID-19 pandemic’s spread is taking center stage again and markets are getting increasingly worried about the long duration of European lockdown and about the new restrictions in China. Border closures, social distancing measures and shutdowns will continue to constrain fuel demand until vaccines are more widely distributed.

    The World Bunker Index MABUX displayed irregular fluctuations over a week. As a result, the 380 HSFO index fell from 367.25 USD/MT to 365.95 USD/ MT (-1.30 USD), VLSFO added 1.00 USD: from 461.00 USD/MT to 462.00 USD/MT while MGO gained 2.25 USD and changed from 515.58 USD/MT up to 517.83 USD/MT. The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) (price difference between 380 HSFOs and VLSFOs) continue firm widening trend: it has risen by 6.40 USD and averaged USD 94.96 (88.56 USD a week ago).

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation of MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices) in the four global largest hubs over the past week showed that 380 HSFO fuel remains undervalued in two ports: Rotterdam – by 9 USD and Singapore – by 10 USD, while being slightly overcharged in Fujairah and Houston by 1 and 12 UDSD respectively.  VLSFO fuel, according to DBP Index, was still slightly overpriced in all selected ports ranging from plus 6 USD (Singapore) to plus 25 USD (Houston). DBP Index also showed that MGO LS was undervalued in all ports ranging from minus 19 USD (Rotterdam) to minus 34 USD (Singapore), with the exception of Houston (overvalued by 8 USD).




     

     

     

    Despite the continued moderate growth in bunker prices in early 2021, this trend is largely hampered by the high rate of coronavirus pandemic and related concerns about a recovery in energy demand. Pressed by this factor, the MABUX long-term forecast until January 2023 for the port of Rotterdam (based on active oil-futures contracts as of Jan.20, 2021) shows a possible reversal of the 380 HSFO and VLSFO indices into a moderate downward trend, while prices for MGO LS remain quite stable. Thus, it is too early to speak about a sustainable recovery on the bunker market.




     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    We expect that in 2021 VLSFO and MGO LS will remain the main types of bunker fuel with a fairly stable demand. Despite concerns regarding the availability of the new conventional VLSFO fuel in the first half of 2020, this problem has now been completely resolved in the vast majority of ports worldwide. Also, by the end of 2020, quality issues of the VLSFO were mainly resolved.

    Traditional high-sulfur fuel 380 HSFO will retain its segment in the market in 2021. The gradual rise in the SS index again added to the attractiveness of using scrubbers in combination with the 380 HSFO. However, in the medium term, one should hardly expect an increase in demand for this type of fuel, both in terms of the further availability of 380 HSFOs and in view of the likely tightening of restrictions to use non-ecological fuels, discussions on which have already entered into an active phase.

    As for alternative types of bunkering fuel, primarily LNG, despite the significant results achieved in 2020 in creating the infrastructure for LNG bunkering (at the end of 2020, LNG bunkering was available in 96 ports of the world, and in 55 ports LNG bunkering terminals were under construction), it is still premature to talk about a significant growth in this segment of the global bunker market in 2021. According to DNV GL, there was no significant growth of the LNG fleet in 2020: 305 vessels versus 276 vessels in 2019. In 2021, the LNG fleet is expected to grow to 445 vessels, but this only amounts to about 1% of the world's total commercial fleet.

    Overall, we expect better results for the global bunker market in 2021, as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccination programs could stimulate global economic activity, which in turn could ultimately lead to higher refinery runs and growing demand for all types of fuels, including marine fuels.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 21

18:07 Port of Houston awarded new start for Ship Channel
17:50 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2020 fell by 46% Y-o-Y
17:27 Rolls-Royce secures research contract with US Navy to develop innovative debris detection technology
17:03 Galeon Yachts announce new outbourd model
16:42 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
16:32 Jan De Nul Group is the first dredging company to carry out 100% sustainable beach replenishments in Belgium
16:23 Yaskawa Environmental Energy develops a permanent magnet propulsion system for superyachts
16:09 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook, as of Jan 21, 2021
16:00 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
15:36 Bunker market see mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:13 Battle stations for boat-handling systems
14:58 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
14:43 MasterCraft Boat Company launches digital boat show experience to connect with consumers amidst dynamic boat show season
14:22 ABS grants AIP for DSME’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology
14:05 20% global e-commerce growth fast tracks supply chain tech adoption from 5 year plans into 2021 action
13:43 Sovcomflot and Total sign time charter agreement for up to 7 years for a newbuilding 174,000-cbm LNG carrier
13:21 TFG Marine to start bunkering operations from Falmouth in the United Kingdom
13:11 Ocean carriers battle the Covid cargo crunch
12:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2020 remained flat, year-on-year
12:36 UECC opening doors to a sustainable future
12:08 Crowley awarded fuel distribution contract for Arctic North Warning System
12:03 FESCO transported first containers with grain from Khabarovsk to China
11:41 Wilhelmsen Ship Management becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative
11:24 Russian Crab Company Group reports annual operational results for 2020
11:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21, 2021
10:36 MSC earns maritime sustainability certificate
10:20 Maritime UK welcomes Associated British Ports to the Diversity in Maritime Charter programme
10:05 New container service connecting Port of Immingham with Bilbao
09:37 Crude oil prices decrease as US resources grow
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 20
09:01 Maersk Tankers sees 28% pool expansion in 2020
08:58 ICTSI Manila completes berth expansion

2021 January 20

18:54 Galeon Yachts announce new outboard model
18:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:46 Håkan Agnevall assumes the position of CEO of Wärtsilä on 1 February 2021
17:16 SMM DIGITAL to stream conference programme online free of charge
17:01 GTNS supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
16:42 U.S. blacklists oil tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Victor Andryukhin
15:24 Port Houston presents 2040 Plan
15:07 RF Navy’s patrol boat "Yaroslav Mudry" conducts exercises in the sea ranges of the Baltic Fleet
14:45 Amendments to increase safety proposed to Finland's Water Traffic Act
14:26 Polaris sets off for the Bay of Bothnia as the season’s third icebreaker
14:02 First vessel certified with Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard by LR
13:41 SMM DIGITAL: Leading international maritime trade fair to stream conference programme online free of charge
13:23 Port of Los Angeles to reward container terminals for higher truck productivity
13:02 Dublin Port throughput increases by +7.6% in Fourth Quarter of 2020
12:35 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 4.4% YoY
12:21 Port of Zeebrugge container volume up 10.3 percent in 2020
12:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
11:43 Rosmorport’s icebreakers completed over 2,400 pilotage operations in freezing seaports of Russia this season
11:18 Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput for the full year 2020 increased by 6.6%
10:54 Damen signs with Svitzer for ASD Tug 3212
10:54 Capacity of Russian seaports in 2021 to be increased by 50 million tons
10:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20, 2021
10:12 Cryogas-Vysotsk reaches LNG milestone of one million tons
09:51 Crude oil prices rise on optimism driven by economy support
09:33 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 19

2021 January 19

18:05 Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company