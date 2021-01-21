2021 January 21 16:00

Throughput of port Primorsk in 2020 fell by 19% Y-o-Y

Handling of crude oil continues going down while handling of oil products is increasing

In January-December 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil handling decreased by 30%, year-on-year, to 33,208,800 tonnes.

In the reporting period, handling of oil products increased by 19% to 16,092,700 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).