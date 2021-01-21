2021 January 21 14:58

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y

Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with a container throughput showing a decrease

In January-December 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102,601,700 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 10% to 46,054,000 tonnes including 37,791,800 tonnes of coal and coke (+12%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 10% to 53,966,400 tonnes including 22,025,600 tonnes of crude oil (-17%) and 30,921,900 tonnes of oil products (-1%).

Handling of general cargo surged 2.3 times to 699,700 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 1,042,900 tonnes (+46%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 19% to 49,770 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.



