  • 2021 January 21 14:58

    Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y

    Handling of cargo carried by ferries and general cargo is on the rise with a container throughput showing a decrease

    In January-December 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102,601,700 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 10% to 46,054,000 tonnes including 37,791,800 tonnes of coal and coke (+12%, year-on-year). 

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 10% to 53,966,400 tonnes including 22,025,600 tonnes of crude oil (-17%) and 30,921,900 tonnes of oil products (-1%). 

    Port

    Handling of general cargo surged 2.3 times to 699,700 tonnes.

    Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 1,042,900 tonnes (+46%). 

    The port’s container throughput fell by 19% to 49,770 TEUs. 

    Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

    Type of cargo

    Throughput 2018, tonnes

    Throughput 2019, tonnes

    Throughput 2020, tonnes

    2020 vs 2019, %

     

    Port of Ust-Luga

    TOTAL:

    98,728.5

    103,851.9

    102,601.7

    99%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    36,226.0

    41,880.5

    46054.0

    110%

     

    Ore

    11.7

    0.0

    49.6

    growth

     

    Coal, coke

    28,783.1

    33,727.4

    37,791.8

    112%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    3,597.5

    4,178.6

    4,605.5

    110%

     

    Other

    3,833.7

    3,974.5

    3,607.1

    91%

     

    LOOSE CARGO, including:

    0.0

    0.0

    20.1

    growth

     

    Other loose cargo

    0.0

    0.0

    20.1

    growth

     

    TIMBER

    497.7

    593.4

    377.2

    64%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    357.4

    298.5

    699.7

    2.3-fold growth

     

    Ferrous metal

    115.1

    179.3

    614.5

    3.4-fold growth

     

    Packaged

    88.0

    6.1

    13.7

    2.3-fold growth

     

    Other

    154.3

    113.1

    71.5

    63%

     

    CONTAINERS

    612.3

    548.8

    441.5

    80%

     

    Total teus

    69,131

    61,347

    49,770

    81%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    235

    564

    211

    37%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1,104.2

    714.2

    1,042.9

    146%

     

    RO-RO CARGO

    1.2

    0.2

    0.0

    fall

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    59,929.7

    59,816.3

    53,966.4

    90%

     

    Crude oil

    27,838.1

    26,438.8

    22,025.6

    83%

     

    Oil products

    29,642.2

    31,257.9

    30,921.9

    99%

     

    Liquefied gas

    2,449.4

    2,119.6

    1,018.9

    48%
  2021 January 21

