2021 January 21 17:03

Galeon Yachts announce new outbourd model

Galeon Yachts recently announced a new outboard collection, enhancing their already stunning lineup.



Jacek Kobylko, President Galeon Yachts, comments from the factory in Poland, "Galeon Yachts is an aspirational brand for many and we are extremely honored to bring hallmark quality, design, and innovation to the brand new 325 GTO. This outboard-powered, feature-rich, 32-foot craft ensures Galeon is attainable for a larger audience of boating and yachting enthusiasts."



Powered by twin Mercury Verado 350HPs, the Galeon 325 GTO measures 32' 9" (9.99 M) in length overall with a beam of 10' 11" (3.28 M). From the full hardtop to the in-hull ports, everything you see is molded in—not cut out and inserted, making the intricate design well worth the effort for the impressive result. Class leading design, quality, and features are abundant with a stunning multicolor lighting package, single level deck throughout, power adjustable helm seats and steering wheel, and interior appointments consistent with their larger yachts.



Bob Burke, Galeon Brand Manager in the United States, comments, "Consistent with our class-leading and mold-breaking designs, Galeon Yachts have compromised nothing with the brand new GTO Collection, an outboard-powered family of cruisers destined to set your soul ablaze and take your breath away."



The bow area is the perfect social spot and comfortably accommodates guests since the 325 GTO carries the full beam far forward. The boat is even more social aft, thanks to a unique fold-down platform to port. Designer Tony Castro, renowned for his ultra-luxurious superyacht projects and all Galeon models, created this fantastic extra expanse for enjoying watersports or sunning. The platform offers unrivaled versatility combined with the plush transom seating, which can face fore or aft.



Chuck Cashman, MarineMax Chief Revenue Officer, says, "As a dealership, MarineMax prides itself on building deep relationships with our customers. Those customers share with us their wants and desires for their current and next boats. We listen very carefully and then work with our manufacturers to meet our clients' existing and future needs. Galeon listens to what we want as a dealer and transforms those wants into a world-class boats. Galeon seems to have no boundaries for design and innovation and compressing the normal design timeline always seems to be just ahead of the pack. What's even more remarkable is they are so nimble and innovative without ever compromising on quality. It's a wonderful blend of leading-edge innovation and design married to old-world quality."



Following the new model debut on January 20, 2021, the Galeon 325 GTO will tour Florida.



ABOUT GALEON YACHTS



Every Galeon yacht is a piece of handcrafted excellence and thanks to the unparalleled attention to detail, cutting edge technology and great designs the company has become one of the premier European boat builders. With over 35 years of experience in the business and thousands of satisfied customers from all around the world – you can be sure your next Galeon yacht will meet all your expectations. Established in 1982, Galeon remains a privately-owned company specializing in constructing luxury yacht and motorboats. With clear vision and steady growth, we have reached employment of over 1,400 people working on 250,000 square feet of production and assembly halls, capable of taking on even the most ambitious projects. The invaluable experience we have gained over the years allows us to be on the forefront of innovative boat builders, constantly introducing new and daring designs. With each new generation of Galeon yachts we push the limit even further.